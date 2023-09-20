CEO OF GAZPROM NEFT: WE HAVE SENT OUR PROPOSALS ON TACKLING FUEL SHORTAGES TO ENERGY MINISTRY
Ceo Of Gazprom Neft: We Have Sent Our Proposals On Tackling Fuel…
September 20, 2023 at 05:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange 02:00:02 2023-09-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2406.00 PTS
|-1.00%
|+1.10%
|+27.19%
|11:25am
|China says opposes discriminatory U.S. practices against firms
|RE
|11:25am
|Indonesia jails woman who said Muslim prayer before eating pork
|RE
CEO OF GAZPROM NEFT: WE HAVE SENT OUR PROPOSALS ON TACKLING FUEL SHORTAGES TO ENERGY MINISTRY
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2406.00 PTS
|-1.00%
|+1.10%
|-
|China says opposes discriminatory U.S. practices against firms
|RE
|Indonesia jails woman who said Muslim prayer before eating pork
|RE
|AUSTRALIA'S OFFSHORE ALLIANCE SAYS THE NEGOTIATIONS BEFORE THE C…
|RE
|Stocks sputter ahead of Fed rate test, China blues linger
|RE
|Kremlin rejects Armenian assertions Russia has not done enough on Nagorno-Karabakh
|RE
|Biden, Brazil's Lula to launch initiative focused on workers' rights
|RE
|EUROPE GAS-Prices slip as high gas stores offset outage worries
|RE
|Russia's Gazprom Neft CEO: OPEC+ to act if global market faces oil crunch
|RE
|CEO OF GAZPROM NEFT: COMPANY WILL KEEP 2023 INVESTMENTS IN LINE…
|RE
|CEO OF GAZPROM NEFT: WE HAVE SENT OUR PROPOSALS ON TACKLING FUEL…
|RE
|CEO OF RUSSIA'S GAZPROM NEFT DYUKOV: GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS BALANC…
|RE
|Markets on hold ahead of Fed, but UK data stirs rate pause talk
|RE
|Taiwan August export orders shrink for 12th month; growth seen returning in Q4
|RE
|Thai lawmakers plan fresh push to tighten use of cannabis
|RE
|Dollar holds fast ahead of Fed decision, sterling falls on cool UK inflation
|RE
|China stocks close down as recovery pessimism lingers
|RE
|Australia Leading Economic Index Points to Sluggish Growth
|MT
|Rising women's participation in Indian workforce likely led by distress - study
|RE
|India's Sonia Gandhi supports bill to reserve third of parliament seats for women
|RE
|Telefonica may seek damages in event of Huawei curbs in Germany
|RE
|Chevron, unions again fail to reach deal to halt Australian LNG strikes
|RE
|South Korea's Yoon to highlight 'illicit' N.Korea-Russia military ties at UN
|RE
|Pope appeals for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh
|RE
|India's opposition Congress dismisses Canada's suspicions on Sikh leader's murder
|RE
|German interior ministry wants to force 5G operators to slash Huawei use -official
|RE
|MARUSAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.
|+15.38%
|NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
|+10.47%
|HOTLAND CO.,LTD.
|+7.59%
|CVS BAY AREA INC.
|+7.06%
|KUWAZAWA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|+5.44%
|KONISHI CO., LTD.
|-5.87%
|I-PEX INC.
|-6.54%
|ARTRA GROUP CORPORATION
|-8.20%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-11.11%
|ENPLAS CORPORATION
|-12.75%