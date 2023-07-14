CHINA CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL: WILL GUIDE BANKS TO INCREASE LENDING TO SMALL FIRMS, PRIVATE FIRMS
China Central Bank Official: Will Guide Banks To Increase Lendin…
Yesterday at 10:27 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 12:06:39 2023-07-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2243.57 PTS
|+0.03%
|-1.45%
|+18.62%
|06:17am
|China c.bank to use tools such as RRR to tackle economic woes
|RE
|06:13am
|Malaysian PM Anwar says welcomes Musk's interest, Tesla investment
|RE
CHINA CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL: WILL GUIDE BANKS TO INCREASE LENDING TO SMALL FIRMS, PRIVATE FIRMS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2243.56 PTS
|+0.03%
|-1.45%
|-
|China c.bank to use tools such as RRR to tackle economic woes
|RE
|Malaysian PM Anwar says welcomes Musk's interest, Tesla investment
|RE
|Changes to Australia's central bank following review
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on Fed rate pause hopes
|RE
|Bank of Korea: governor did not rule out possibility of a rate cut in 2023
|RE
|Malaysia keeps August crude palm oil export duty at 8.0%
|RE
|Rivalries on show as Southeast Asia hosts annual security gathering
|RE
|Singapore property tycoon cooperating with anti-graft agency - company
|RE
|Japan's Nikkei eases off session highs on earnings, BOJ worries
|RE
|India to reject call for anti-subsidy tax on certain Chinese steel products
|RE
|London aluminium, zinc set for biggest weekly gain since January
|RE
|Heavy rain hits South Korea causing power cuts and evacuations
|RE
|Indian shares set for muted open
|RE
|Australia, NZ dlrs head for best week this year as U.S. dollar buckles
|RE
|Rupee to rise tracking further dollar losses on Fed outlook
|RE
|China c.bank will use tools including RRR to weather economic challenges
|RE
|G7 finance chiefs to meet on July 16 - Japan finance minister
|RE
|China vows to prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan: c.bank deputy governor
|RE
|CHINA C.BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR: MOVES IN YUAN EXCHANGE RATE WILL N…
|RE
|CHINA C.BANK DEPUTY GOVERNOR: IT'S NOT GOOD TO SEE YUAN EXCHANGE…
|RE
|G7 finance chiefs to meet July 16, will discuss Ukraine, global taxation - Suzuki
|RE
|Japan's 10-year yield at over 4-month high on hawkish BOJ bets
|RE
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields may ease more tracking US peers, debt sale eyed
|RE
|CHINA CENTRAL BANK OFFICIAL: WILL GUIDE BANKS TO INCREASE LENDIN…
|RE
|Asia stocks set for best week of 2023, dollar reels on dovish Fed bets
|RE
|SHIFT INC.
|+18.30%
|CVS BAY AREA INC.
|+14.33%
|BEWITH, INC.
|+13.57%
|HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
|+13.15%
|TAKISAWA MACHINE TOOL CO., LTD.
|+9.68%
|ECHO TRADING CO., LTD.
|-7.72%
|LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.
|-7.98%
|OLYMPIC GROUP CORPORATION
|-8.27%
|MATSUYA CO., LTD.
|-14.84%
|PHIL COMPANY,INC.
|-15.28%