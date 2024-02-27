CHINA COMMERCE MINISTER: CHINA HOPES AUSTRALIA WILL PAY ATTENTION TO AND ACTIVELY PROMOTE RESOLUTION OF SPECIFIC PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY CHINESE ENTERPRISES IN AUSTRALIA, AND ACTIVELY SUPPORT CHINA'S ACCESSION TO CPTPP - MINISTRY
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 07:30:58 2024-02-26 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,679 PTS
|+0.21%
|+1.49%
|+13.21%
|01:35am
|CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1945 PER DOLLAR…
|RE
|01:21am
|Japan's inflation beats forecasts, end of negative rates still in sight
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+38.46%
|+14.29%
|+11.33%
|+10.15%
|+9.48%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-3.67%
|-5.11%
|-7.31%
|-7.69%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- China Commerce Minister: China Hopes Australia Will Pay Attentio…