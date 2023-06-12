CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY: OPPOSES NEW U.S. IRAN-RELATED SANCTIONS ON CHINESE ENTITIES AND NATIONALS
China Commerce Ministry: Opposes New U.s. Iran-related Sanctions…
Today at 02:18 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2238.77 PTS
|+0.65%
|+0.86%
|+18.35%
|08:41am
|Nikkei rises for second day as pharma, chip shares gain
|RE
|08:40am
|Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund Logs 3% Higher Investment Income in Q1
|MT
CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY: OPPOSES NEW U.S. IRAN-RELATED SANCTIONS ON CHINESE ENTITIES AND NATIONALS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2238.77 PTS
|+0.65%
|+0.86%
|-
|
Nikkei rises for second day as pharma, chip shares gain
RE
|RE
|
Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund Logs 3% Higher Investment Income in Q1
MT
|MT
|
Easing Wholesale Inflation Perks Up Japan Shares; Glory Divests FueTrek Interest For 857 Million Yen
MT
|MT
|
Oreo-maker Mondelez faces Nordic backlash over Russia business
RE
|RE
|
IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake worth up to $909.6 mln - report
RE
|RE
|
Ninestar Placed on US Entity List for Alleged Involvement in Forced Labor
MT
|MT
|
China's commerce ministry opposes new U.S. Iran-related sanctions on Chinese entities
RE
|RE
|
CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY: CHINA WILL TAKE NECESSARY MEASURES TO R…
RE
|RE
|
China Commerce Ministry: Opposes New U.s. Iran-related Sanctions…
RE
|RE
|
Easing Wholesale Inflation Perks Up Japan Shares
MT
|MT
|HEROZ, INC.
|+22.36%
|FREEBIT CO., LTD.
|+17.80%
|COMPUTER ENGINEERING & CONSULTING LTD.
|+17.20%
|BESTERRA CO., LTD.
|+15.64%
|NISSHIN GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
|+12.88%
|GUMI INC.
|-6.02%
|POLE TO WIN HOLDINGS, INC.
|-7.54%
|GMB CORPORATION
|-8.59%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-11.11%
|MARS GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|-16.76%