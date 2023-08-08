CHINA JULY TRADE SURPLUS WITH U.S. $30.3 BLN VS $28.72 BLN SURPLUS IN JUNE, CUSTOMS DATA SHOW
China July Trade Surplus With U.s. $30.3 Bln Vs $28.72 Bln Surpl…
Yesterday at 11:18 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 12:05:39 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2290.13 PTS
|+0.27%
|-1.44%
|+21.01%
|06:16am
|Dollar marches higher; Aussie, yuan resist weak China trade data
|RE
|06:15am
|Japan says cannot confirm leakage after report says China hacked defence networks
|RE
CHINA JULY TRADE SURPLUS WITH U.S. $30.3 BLN VS $28.72 BLN SURPLUS IN JUNE, CUSTOMS DATA SHOW
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2290.07 PTS
|+0.27%
|-1.44%
|-
|Dollar marches higher; Aussie, yuan resist weak China trade data
|RE
|Japan says cannot confirm leakage after report says China hacked defence networks
|RE
|Oil prices steady as China import decline offsets supply concerns
|RE
|China's July iron ore imports dip as sintering curbs dent demand
|RE
|Baosteel inks CCUS research agreement with Sinopec, Shell and BASF
|RE
|Thai shippers group sees 2023 exports between 0.5% fall and 1% growth
|RE
|Country Garden says its cash flow shows periodic liquidity stress
|RE
|Malaysia's June industrial production down 2.2%, below forecast
|RE
|Gold tepid as dollar shows resilience ahead of US inflation print
|RE
|Australia's Woodside to sell 10% stake in Scarborough to LNG Japan for $500 million
|RE
|Turkey imposes extra charge for some gold imports -official gazette
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat ahead of RBI decision, US inflation data
|RE
|China's July crude imports rise 17% year on year
|RE
|China July copper imports slide on slow demand, high prices
|RE
|China’s US Dollar-Denominated Exports, Imports Fall Sharper Than Expected in July
|MT
|Global investors skip Ant's buyback after valuation slumps 70% - Bloomberg News
|RE
|Australia, NZ dollars under pressure as yuan skids, China trade weighs
|RE
|India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts
|RE
|China July copper imports at 451,159 metric tons - customs
|RE
|China July iron ore imports at 93.48 mln metric tons - customs
|RE
|China's July crude imports up 17.0% year-on-year
|RE
|China's July exports, imports fall much faster than expected
|RE
|China July soybean imports up 23.5% on year - customs
|RE
|Western Australia to overturn 2021 Aboriginal heritage protection laws
|RE
|China's July coal imports surge as heatwaves drive power use
|RE
|YAIZU SUISANKAGAKU INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
|+15.12%
|NIPPON DRY-CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
|+14.86%
|BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
|+12.69%
|ENPLAS CORPORATION
|+12.53%
|T.RAD CO., LTD.
|+10.39%
|UNITED ARROWS LTD.
|-9.14%
|ADVANTAGE RISK MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
|-11.33%
|SPACE CO.,LTD.
|-11.43%
|TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION
|-11.79%
|LIFULL CO.,LTD.
|-11.38%