CHINA REGULATORS: FIRMS SHOULD BUILD SECURITY PROTECTION MECHANISMS COVERING THE FULL LIFE CYCLE OF DATA AND APPLICATION SCENARIOS
China Regulators: Firms Should Build Security Protection Mechan…
Yesterday at 10:52 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 12:12:42 2023-08-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2319.04 PTS
|+0.68%
|+3.46%
|+22.59%
|06:24am
|Prudential first-half profit rises 3.6% helped by Chinese demand
|RE
|06:21am
|China stocks roughly flat as market weighs geopolitical risks; HK shares up
|RE
CHINA REGULATORS: FIRMS SHOULD BUILD SECURITY PROTECTION MECHANISMS COVERING THE FULL LIFE CYCLE OF DATA AND APPLICATION SCENARIOS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2319.04 PTS
|+0.68%
|+3.46%
|-
|Prudential first-half profit rises 3.6% helped by Chinese demand
|RE
|China stocks roughly flat as market weighs geopolitical risks; HK shares up
|RE
|Thai economy in July supported by tourism amid weak exports - ministry
|RE
|India allows exports of non-basmati white rice trapped at ports
|RE
|Gold near 3-week high as markets cut back US rate hike bets
|RE
|What happened to shut down Toyota's production in Japan?
|RE
|Suspects back in court over Singapore's swoop on major money laundering ring
|RE
|China publishes rules to ensure data security in money brokering
|RE
|PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher on easing US rate concerns
|RE
|Australia's Orora confirms talks to buy French glass bottles maker Saverglass
|RE
|Australia's Monthly CPI Eases in July
|MT
|Iron ore rally defies gloomy Chinese economic outlook
|RE
|Japan's Mitsui, others to jointly study hydrogen, ammonia supply chain in Osaka
|RE
|China vice president tells UK foreign secretary: hopes to advance ties
|RE
|UK FOREIGN SECRETARY CLEVERLY, TO CHINA VICE PRESIDENT: IT IS IM…
|RE
|CHINA VICE PRESIDENT, TO BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY IN BEIJING: W…
|RE
|CHINA VICE PRESIDENT, TO BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY IN BEIJING: W…
|RE
|Japan's Nikkei rises to more than 2-week high, chip stocks shine
|RE
|China's financial regulator approves dissolution of HNA Group Finance
|RE
|Seven & I to sell Sogo & Seibu department store unit, triggering strike plan -Nikkei
|RE
|China publishes rules to ensure data security for money brokers
|RE
|Daifuku to Repurchase 5.73 Million Shares for 15.31 Billion Yen
|MT
|CHINA REGULATORS: FIRMS SHOULD BUILD SECURITY PROTECTION MECHAN…
|RE
|CHINA REGULATORS: URGE MONEY BROKERS TO ENSURE DATA SECURITY…
|RE
|YOSHIMURA FOOD HOLDINGS K.K.
|+14.36%
|SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION
|+13.34%
|KANADEN CORPORATION
|+10.22%
|DD GROUP CO., LTD.
|+7.42%
|MEMBERS CO., LTD.
|+7.01%
|KIMURATAN CORPORATION
|-4.76%
|CAN DO CO., LTD.
|-6.06%
|GFOOT CO.,LTD.
|-6.44%
|NIHON YAMAMURA GLASS CO., LTD.
|-8.82%
|KURAUDIA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
|-8.95%