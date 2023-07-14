CHINA'S GUANGZHOU COURT REJECTS TWO CREDITORS' APPLICATION FOR GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES' BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING - STATE MEDIA
China's Guangzhou Court Rejects Two Creditors' Application For G…
Today at 05:56 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2239.10 PTS
|-0.17%
|-1.67%
|+18.36%
|12:00pm
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Banks lob earnings into giddy markets
|RE
|11:56am
|CHINA'S GUANGZHOU COURT REJECTS TWO CREDITORS' APPLICATION FOR G…
|RE
CHINA'S GUANGZHOU COURT REJECTS TWO CREDITORS' APPLICATION FOR GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES' BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING - STATE MEDIA
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2239.10 PTS
|-0.17%
|-1.67%
|-
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Banks lob earnings into giddy markets
|RE
|CHINA'S GUANGZHOU COURT REJECTS TWO CREDITORS' APPLICATION FOR G…
|RE
|India cenbank to give banks guidance to resolve rupee trade issues - official
|RE
|US Henry Hub, International Natural Gas Prices Slump Week Over Week, EIA Reports
|MT
|Heavy rain in China's Chongqing threaten rivers, mass evacuations continue
|RE
|European Natural Gas Prices Unchanged as Supply Risks Ease, Cooling Demand Grows, ANZ Bank Says
|MT
|Brent Crude Oil Prices Breach $80/Barrel Mark as Saudi Strategy Shows Dividends, RBC Capital Markets Says
|MT
|Crude Oil Prices Climb Amid Broader Improvement in Risk Appetite, ANZ Bank Says
|MT
|China Willing to Host Visit of US Commerce Chief
|MT
|INDIAN SPACE AGENCY SAYS SPACECRAFT HAS ENTERED EARTH ORBIT ON T…
|RE
|India taking tougher road to ESG reporting - KPMG global audit head
|RE
|Japan Factory Output Slips in May on Month, Up on Year
|MT
|India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon's south pole
|RE
|Russian Duma completes passage of bill banning gender change
|RE
|Moldova's interior minister resigns after Chisinau airport shootout
|RE
|The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice
|RE
|INDIAN SPACE AGENCY TARGETS UNPRECEDENTED LANDING ON LUNAR SOUTH…
|RE
|IMF loan helps Pakistan unlock another $5.6 billion in funding- Bloomberg News
|RE
|Bets of peak U.S. rates drive sharp weekly gains for stocks, FX
|RE
|Rivalries on show as Southeast Asia hosts annual security talks
|RE
|Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
|RE
|Poland will respond in kind if Russia closes consulate, PM says
|RE
|India's trade deficit at $20.13 bln in June
|RE
|Zambia plans to choose buyer of Mopani Copper Mines by month-end
|RE
|Guangzhou Futures Exchange gets nod to start lithium carbonate futures trading from July 21
|RE
|TAKISAWA MACHINE TOOL CO., LTD.
|+25.20%
|WINGARC1ST INC.
|+22.22%
|SHIFT INC.
|+19.03%
|SK JAPAN CO.,LTD.
|+18.28%
|MIYAKOSHI HOLDINGS, INC.
|+16.30%
|MEDIA DO CO., LTD.
|-7.62%
|OLYMPIC GROUP CORPORATION
|-7.75%
|LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.
|-8.32%
|MATSUYA CO., LTD.
|-13.49%
|PHIL COMPANY,INC.
|-15.06%