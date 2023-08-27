CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR: WILL SLOW PACE OF IPO AT THE CURRENT STAGE
China Securities Regulator: Will Slow Pace Of Ipo At The Current…
Today at 06:04 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-08-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2266.40 PTS
|-0.88%
|+1.30%
|+19.81%
|12:59pm
|Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
|RE
|12:37pm
|Saudi Arabia healthcare group Fakeeh Care weighs IPO, appoints HSBC - sources
|RE
CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR: WILL SLOW PACE OF IPO AT THE CURRENT STAGE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2266.40 PTS
|-0.88%
|+1.30%
|-
|Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
|RE
|Saudi Arabia healthcare group Fakeeh Care weighs IPO, appoints HSBC - sources
|RE
|SAUDI ARABIA'S FAKEEH CARE WEIGHS RIYADH LISTING, APPOINTS HSBC…
|RE
|Russia's investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
|RE
|RUSSIA INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE: RESULTS OF INVESTIGATION CONFIRM…
|RE
|Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises
|RE
|India's Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as 'global responsibility'
|RE
|China will slow pace of IPOs, further regulate share reductions
|RE
|CHINA SECURITIES REGULATOR: WILL SLOW PACE OF IPO AT THE CURRENT…
|RE
|China halves stamp duty on stock trading to boost market
|RE
|China to cut stamp duty on stock trading by half
|RE
|CHINA TO CUT STAMP DUTY ON STOCK TRADING BY HALF - FINANCE MINIS…
|RE
|Vietnam January-August foreign investment inflow up 1.3% year-on-year
|RE
|India sets floor price for basmati rice after restricting non-basmati
|RE
|THREE U.S. MARINES DEAD AFTER NORTHERN AUSTRALIA HELICOPTER CRAS…
|RE
|China's Sinopec's interim profit down 20.1% on lower oil prices
|RE
|AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE - THE U.S. AIRCRAFT WAS INVOLVED IN EXERCI…
|RE
|AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE: OUR PRIORITY IS ON PROVIDING SUPPORT AFTE…
|RE
|AUSTRALIA PM ALBANESE: INCIDENT INVOLVING U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT…
|RE
|Saudi Arabia's TAWAL raises $1.42 bln to buy European towers from United Group
|RE
|East Timor condemns Myanmar's expulsion of top diplomat
|RE
|Russian ships return from joint Pacific patrolling with Chinese ships
|RE
|Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia - defence ministry
|RE
|Japan says seawater radioactivity below limits near Fukushima
|RE
|Four killed in Vietnam coal mine collapse
|RE
|LAND CO., LTD.
|+12.50%
|M-UP HOLDINGS, INC.
|+8.07%
|NIPPON HUME CORPORATION
|+7.18%
|BEENOS INC.
|+5.49%
|DAIDOH LIMITED
|+4.88%
|YOSHIMURA FOOD HOLDINGS K.K.
|-6.45%
|LASERTEC CORPORATION
|-6.93%
|IBIDEN CO.,LTD.
|-7.10%
|MICRONICS JAPAN CO., LTD.
|-8.65%
|ADVANTEST CORPORATION
|-9.99%