CHINA SEPT OFFICIAL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 50.2 (REUTERS POLL 50.0, PREV MONTH 49.7)
China Sept Official Manufacturing Pmi At 50.2 (Reuters Poll 50.0…
September 29, 2023 at 09:30 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange 02:00:02 2023-09-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2323.39 PTS
|-0.94%
|-2.52%
|+22.82%
|05:46am
|ADB approves $300 million loan to fund greening of Chinese coal city
|RE
|03:38am
|China September factory activity expands for first time in six months
|RE
CHINA SEPT OFFICIAL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 50.2 (REUTERS POLL 50.0, PREV MONTH 49.7)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2323.39 PTS
|-0.94%
|-2.52%
|-
|ADB approves $300 million loan to fund greening of Chinese coal city
|RE
|China September factory activity expands for first time in six months
|RE
|CHINA SEPT OFFICIAL NON-MANUFACTURING PMI AT 51.7 VS 51.0 IN AUG…
|RE
|CHINA SEPT OFFICIAL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 50.2 (REUTERS POLL 50.0…
|RE
|India's Jaishankar says Canada has 'climate of violence' for Indian diplomats
|RE
|Israeli's Nano-X settles US SEC charges over costs of flagship imaging device
|RE
|Ford CEO says UAW holding labor deal 'hostage' over fate of battery plants
|RE
|How a US government shutdown would affect foreign policy
|RE
|Argentina mulls charging lithium miners contribution to boost infrastructure
|RE
|Equity Markets Close Mostly Lower as Government Shutdown Fears Grow
|MT
|SEC sues Nano-X Imaging over statements about flagship product
|RE
|Axing Australia's Taipan helicopters to cost 400 jobs, manufacturer says
|RE
|BP's US boss to leave company weeks after CEO Looney
|RE
|US names veteran diplomat as top China policy official
|RE
|US Equity Markets Close Mixed Friday Amid Government Shutdown Concerns
|MT
|Latest Spending Measure Fails to Pass House of Representatives
|MT
|Record amount of sugar delivered on the expiry of ICE October contract
|RE
|US Government Shutdown Closer After House Republicans Reject Funding Bill
|MT
|Cyprus considers sheltering some Armenian refugees if needed
|RE
|WTI Oil Closes Lower as Possible US Government Shut Down Overshadows Supply Worries
|MT
|US condemns China's reported life sentence for Uyghur activist Rahile Dewat
|RE
|Quebec in talks with battery, auto makers for C$15 bln in EV-related investments
|RE
|November WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.92; Settle at US$90.79 per Barrel
|MT
|Gold Drops to a Six-Month Low Ahead of Possible US Government Shutdown; PCE Data Meets Expectations
|MT
|December Gold Contract Closes Down US$12.50; Settles at US$1,866.10 per Ounce
|MT
|JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
|+8.68%
|K.R.S. CORPORATION
|+6.51%
|SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION
|+6.33%
|MARKETENTERPRISE CO.,LTD
|+5.82%
|A.D.WORKS GROUP CO.,LTD.
|+5.62%
|MITO SECURITIES CO., LTD.
|-6.56%
|NIPPON KOSHUHA STEEL CO.,LTD.
|-6.88%
|SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.
|-6.96%
|TAC CO.,LTD.
|-7.52%
|SUMISEKI HOLDINGS,INC.
|-16.07%