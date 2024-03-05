CHINA WILL PROMOTE THE TRANSFORMATION OF LOCAL GOVT FINANCING PLATFORMS ON A PER-CATEGORY BASIS
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 08:39:07 2024-03-04 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,707 PTS
|+0.02%
|+1.18%
|+14.32%
|02:45am
|China's services activity growth momentum softens in Feb, Caixin PMI shows
|RE
|02:43am
|CHINA'S BLUE-CHIP CSI 300 INDEX RECOVERS EARLY LOSSES, UP ROUGH…
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.28%
|+17.81%
|+18.33%
|+8.80%
|+7.29%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.18%
|-6.07%
|-7.76%
|-12.06%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- China Will Promote The Transformation Of Local Govt Financing Pl…