(Reuters) - Michael Sabia is leaving his post as Canada's deputy finance minister to head Hydro-Quebec, a power-generating utility, the Quebec premier said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sabia, a top bureaucrat at Canada's federal finance ministry, will step down from his current role on June 2, the country's Department of Finance said.

The utility has been without a permanent chief since April after Sophie Brochu stepped down as CEO two years ahead of schedule amid disagreements with the Quebec government over strategy.

The move was first reported by CBC/Radio-Canada early last week.

Sabia, who was the former head of Canada's second-biggest pension fund, took over as deputy minister of the federal finance ministry in December 2020.

