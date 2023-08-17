Both have set a target of introducing the system in the second half of this year, according to an earlier statement from Singapore's central bank.
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it had started a trial of cross-border QR code payments with its Singaporean counterpart.
Both have set a target of introducing the system in the second half of this year, according to an earlier statement from Singapore's central bank.
