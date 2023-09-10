Li's call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and "systemic rival" since 2019.
"Risk prevention does not preclude co-operation, interdependence should not be equated with insecurity," Li told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, adding that China was willing to strengthen dialogue and co-operation in areas such clean energy and green finance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"China and the EU should further unite and co-operate, and use the stability of China-EU relations as a hedge against the uncertainty of the world situation," it quoted Li as saying.
Li was attending the summit as a representative of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend.
In June, the EU adopted a strategy of "de-risking" to manage its dependence on the Asian giant, which is the world's second largest economy.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)
