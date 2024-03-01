BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in February, an official factory survey showed on Friday, likely buoyed by spending during the Lunar New Year, which this year fell on Feb. 10.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which includes services and construction, rose to 51.4 from 50.7 in January, the highest since September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

The NBS composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, remained at 50.9 in February, matching the previous month. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)