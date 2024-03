BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in the first two months of 2024 grew 8.1% from the same period the prior year to 209.45 million metric tons, customs data showed on Thursday.

China exported 15.91 million tons of steel products between January and February, a year-on-year rise of 32.6%, according to customs data. (Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill)