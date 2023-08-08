BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China imported 93.48 million metric tons of iron ore in July, up 2.5% from the same month a year earlier, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The volume compared with 95.52 million metric tons imported in June.

The world's largest iron ore consumer brought in 669.46 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient in the first seven months of 2023, 6.9% higher than the same period a year earlier, the customs data showed.

China's steel exports in July rose 9.6% on the year to 7.31 million metric tons, with shipments from January to July totaling 50.89 million metric tons, up 27.9% on the year, according to the data. (Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)