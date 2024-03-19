BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China and New Zealand should launch negotiations on the negative list of service trade "as soon as possible" to push bilateral cooperation to a new level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to state media.

In his meeting with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, Wang said China was ready to work with the country in Oceania to implement the upgraded version of both nation's free trade agreement.

Wang also said ties between both countries continue to be in a leading position among China's relations with developed countries, according to official media Xinhua. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)