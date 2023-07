BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi and Sogavare met in Beijing on Monday afternoon after the prime minister arrived in China on Sunday for his first visit since striking a security deal. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)