September 23, 2023 at 01:23 am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao announced on Saturday that diplomatic relations between their countries would be raised to a comprehensive strategic partnership, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)