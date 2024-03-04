BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China will make new laws to deepen economic reforms, including those of financial institutions, in an effort to support private companies, Lou Qinjian, the spokesman of the National People's Congress (NPC), told a press conference on Monday. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Albee Zhang; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 12:34:33 2024-03-04 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,704 PTS
|-0.19%
|+1.15%
|+14.28%
|06:32am
|INDIA RUPEE-Rupee yet again unable to move past resistance on likely RBI intervention
|RE
|06:30am
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Looming event risk can't stop Nikkei topping 40,000
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+34.88%
|+24.55%
|+19.97%
|+16.98%
|+12.96%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-9.33%
|-9.23%
|-12.50%
|-15.17%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- China aims for new economic reform laws to support private firms