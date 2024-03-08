BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China has approved the imports of dairy products from Austria, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China has approved the imports of dairy products from Austria, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
