BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved the import of avocados from Venezuela, customs authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.
In a separate statement, customs also approved the import of fresh coconuts from Cambodia.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
