China bans imports of sheep, goats from Georgia after virus outbreak

March 05, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has blocked imports of sheep, goats and their related products from Georgia due to an outbreak of sheep and goat pox, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs dated on March 2.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Tom Hogue)