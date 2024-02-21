BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The China state asset regulator said central government-owned enterprises should play a larger role in promoting artificial intelligence development in China.

Zhang Yuzhuo, party chief of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, told a conference on Feb. 19 that central government-owned enterprises should also actively embrace reforms brought by artificial intelligence.

They should develop new generation AI technologies, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement added that these enterprises should take steps to develop and promote AI in industrial renewal. They should also accelerate the building of smart computing centers. (Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)