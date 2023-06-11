South Korea summoned China's ambassador on Friday to issue a protest, describing as "provocative" and possible interference in internal affairs the comments made by the envoy, who warned Seoul against making "wrong bets" in the Sino-U.S. rivalry.
China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong expressed his "serious concern and dissatisfaction" over Seoul's "improper reaction" to the comments, made during a meeting with South Korea's opposition party leader, the statement said.
(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)