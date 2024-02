BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China hopes Australia will pay attention to and actively promote resolution of specific problems encountered by Chinese companies based there, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday, citing Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Wang, who met his Australian counterpart on Monday, also sought support for China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom Editing by Chris Reese)