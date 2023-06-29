China issues regulation on banning IPR abuse to restrict competition

Today at 04:31 am Share

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top market regulator on Thursday issued a regulation on banning the abuse of intellectual property rights (IPRs) to exclude and restrict competition.

The regulation, intended to encourage innovation and ensure fair competition, will take effect on Aug 1, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)