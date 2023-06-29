The regulation, intended to encourage innovation and ensure fair competition, will take effect on Aug 1, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top market regulator on Thursday issued a regulation on banning the abuse of intellectual property rights (IPRs) to exclude and restrict competition.
The regulation, intended to encourage innovation and ensure fair competition, will take effect on Aug 1, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
