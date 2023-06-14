BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes the United States including some Chinese entities in an export control list over military and human rights concerns, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the U.S. should stop what it called the groundless suppression of Chinese firms.

The Biden administration on Monday added 43 entities to an export control list for training Chinese military pilots and other activities. Last week, Washington also banned imports from two Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)