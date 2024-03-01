The plan, outlined by a recent Communist Party meeting, are part of steps to support the struggling economy.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday passed an action plan to facilitate the replacement of large-scale equipment and consumer goods, state television reported, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.
The plan, outlined by a recent Communist Party meeting, are part of steps to support the struggling economy.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; editing by Christina Fincher)
