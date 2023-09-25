SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies kicked off a product launch event on Monday by thanking China for its support, amid speculation that the Chinese tech giant is set to reveal more details on its latest Mate 60 smartphone series.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, took the stage at the event held at a stadium in Shenzhen, and said the company was working overtime and urgently manufacturing products as many as it could.

The event was broadcast live across Huawei stores, 156 local media and Chinese social media platforms. Yu started off his showcase by announcing the launch of a new tablet product called the MatePad Pro 13.2 which he said was lighter and thinner than rival products.