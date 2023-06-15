"We are strongly dissatisfied with and strongly oppose such inaccurate reports," the consulate said in a statement on its WeChat account.
BEIJING (Reuters) - The so-called Chinese "secret police station" on South Korea's Jeju Island does not exist and media reports of such a place have no basis in fact and are "deliberate speculation", China's consulate in Jeju said on Thursday.
|
