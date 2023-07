BEIJING-SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales shrank by 2.9% in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

Car sales in June totalled 1.91 million units, CPCA data showed. In the first half of the year, sales were up 2.5% to 9.65 million units. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)