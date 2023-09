BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that G20 countries should work together to promote a global economic recovery, Xinhua news agency said.

Li, who is in New Delhi attending the G20 Summit, also said G20 countries should step up economic policy coordination, Xinhua said. Li also affirmed Beijing's commitments to reforms and opening up. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)