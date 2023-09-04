China has maintained communications with the Vatican, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing, when asked about the Pope who recently visited Mongolia.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has taken a positive attitude on improving relations with the Vatican, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, in response to Pope Francis' recent comments regarding the country.
