SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator vowed to protect small investors' interests and strengthen regulation in the market, Wu Qing, head of the country's securities watchdog said on Wednesday.

"We will further strengthen the protection of investors ... to attract more investment, especially long-term funds to participate in this market," Wu, the newly-appointed chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)