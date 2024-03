BEIJING (Reuters) - China's rules overseeing consumer finance firms have been amended for the first time in a decade, setting a higher bar for non-bank financial businesses providing small personal loans in the world's second-largest economy.

The stricter mandates, which will take effect on April 18, come on the back of a regulatory tightening that has swept across China's financial sector despite the economy's wobbly post-COVID recovery and analysts see the revamped rules as an inhibitor for new players.

($1 = 7.1981 Chinese yuan renminbi)

