BEIJING (Reuters) - China's State Council said it issued guidelines on Sunday to further optimize the country's foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment.

The State Council said in a document that authorities should increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, including intellectual property rights, and explore a "convenient and secure management mechanism" for cross-border data flows.

