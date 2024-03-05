SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks stuttered on Tuesday, while the Hong Kong market tumbled after Beijing set a widely-expected 5% growth target for 2024, with investors eagerly waiting on more policy details due to be unveiled at a crucial parliament meeting under way.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged up 0.2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark lost 2.2% at 0232 GMT

China will target economic growth of around 5% this year as it works to transform its development model, curb industrial overcapacity, defuse property sector risks and cut wasteful spending by local governments, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li announced the 2024 GDP growth goal as he delivered his maiden work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp legislature.

"The 5% GDP growth target was in line with expectations," said Lynn Song, ING chief China economist. "Achieving this target will likely require more supportive policies to be released throughout the year."

While the growth target is similar to last year, analysts say the government will need to deliver stronger stimulus to reach it.

China's economy has stumbled since a brief post-COVID rebound as a protracted property crisis, tepid demand at home and abroad and geopolitical tensions drag on activity.

"Overall, the message from authorities remains the same which may do little to lift investors' sentiment - no bazooka stimulus package given debt concerns and an intention to keep growth steady," said Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities.

Shares in banks, infrastructure, and defence aviation rose more than 1% each, while property developers and new energy stocks dropped.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)