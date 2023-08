China to ensure flood victims can return home by winter - state media

Today at 07:31 am Share

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cabinet on Tuesday urged efforts to rebuild destroyed houses to ensure those affected by the recent record flooding can return to their homes by winter, state media reported.

China will speed up the restoration of power and telecom connections destroyed by the floods, and return flood-hit to normality, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)