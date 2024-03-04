BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China's National People's Congress (NPC), or parliament, will hold its annual meeting in Beijing from March 5 to March 11, NPC spokesman Lou Qinjian told reporters at a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Albee Zhang; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
