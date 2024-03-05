HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - China will improve policies supporting childbirth, an official government report showed on Tuesday, which also detailed plans to support the country's growing elderly population by "appropriately" raising benefits and basic pensions and pushing forward a private pension system nationwide. (Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 08:34:40 2024-03-04 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,704 PTS
|-0.08%
|+1.16%
|+14.29%
|02:43am
|CHINA'S BLUE-CHIP CSI 300 INDEX RECOVERS EARLY LOSSES, UP ROUGH…
|RE
|02:39am
|China vows to 'transform' economic model, targets growth at around 5%
|RE
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.28%
|+17.54%
|+15.00%
|+9.52%
|+7.29%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.80%
|-7.39%
|-7.32%
|-11.93%
|-30.56%
