BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will improve the system of financial regulation and raise capacity for preventing and controlling financial risks in 2024, according to an official work report reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

China will diffuse risks in real estate, local government debt and small and medium-sized financial institutions, according to the report.

China will take tough measures against illegal financial activity, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)