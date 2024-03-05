SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China will promote cooperation in fields including health in its Belt and Road programme, according to an official work report seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Andrew Silver; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 08:34:56 2024-03-04 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,704 PTS
|-0.08%
|+1.16%
|+14.29%
|02:43am
|CHINA'S BLUE-CHIP CSI 300 INDEX RECOVERS EARLY LOSSES, UP ROUGH…
|RE
|02:39am
|China vows to 'transform' economic model, targets growth at around 5%
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.28%
|+17.57%
|+16.67%
|+9.52%
|+7.18%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.80%
|-7.39%
|-7.32%
|-11.93%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- China to promote Belt and Road health cooperation, per work report