March 5 (Reuters) -
* CHINA TO TAKE 'MORE EFFECTIVE STEPS' TO PREVENT ANIMAL EPIDEMICS, OFFICIAL REPORT SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Tom Hogue)
|Delayed Japan Exchange 08:35:02 2024-03-04 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,704 PTS
|-0.08%
|+1.16%
|+14.29%
|02:43am
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+26.28%
|+17.60%
|+16.67%
|+9.52%
|+7.03%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.07%
|-7.39%
|-7.01%
|-11.93%
|-30.56%