BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Vice President Han Zheng said on Wednesday he hopes through mutual respect and practical cooperation to make new advances in China-UK relations during a meeting held with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Beijing.

Cleverly said during the meeting that it is important that the two countries meet face-to-face regularly to avoid misunderstanding and it was important to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations. (Reporting by Laurie Chen and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)