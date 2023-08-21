Today at 07:31 am

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will develop the core industries in the digital economy to drive the country's economic rebound, state media cited premier Li Qiang as saying at a cabinet study session on Monday.

China will actively participate in international cooperation on the digital economy and create a favourable environment for the digital economy, Li said.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)