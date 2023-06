BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with New Zealand to enhance mutual trust, strengthen cooperation and manage differences between both countries, China's vice foreign minister said of talks with New Zealand's chief executive and secretary of foreign affairs and trade.

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held a policy consultation with New Zealand's Chris Seed in Beijing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)