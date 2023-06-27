BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen high-level communication and deepen cooperation between their two militaries, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a meeting with his counterpart, Li said presently the international situation is chaotic and intertwined, and the security of the Asia-Pacific region is facing some challenges.

"China and Vietnam should continue to work hand in hand and closely unite in the new journey of socialism, safeguard the common strategic interests of the two countries, and make positive contributions to regional peace and stability," Li said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)