MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric carmaker BYD will begin selling its Dolphin Mini electric vehicle (EV) in Mexico, top executives said at an event on Wednesday. (Reporting by Daina Solomon)
|Byd Americas President Stella Li Says Company Is Scouting For Factory Location In Central Mexico To Serve Domestic Market
|08:40pm
|LI SAYS BYD SALES IN MEXICO ARE DOUBLING MONTHLY…
