The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|+19.58%
|08:11am
|Rare submarine visit reminds North Korea of U.S. nuclear missiles out of sight, in range
|RE
|08:06am
|INVESTORS WRITE TO INDIA PM MODI ON GAMING TAX, SEEK MEETING - L…
|RE
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.
The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|-
|Rare submarine visit reminds North Korea of U.S. nuclear missiles out of sight, in range
|RE
|INVESTORS WRITE TO INDIA PM MODI ON GAMING TAX, SEEK MEETING - L…
|RE
|TIGER GLOBAL, PEAK XV, STEADVIEW CAPITAL AMONG 30 FOREIGN, DOMES…
|RE
|Three Banks to Provide Syndicate Loan for Autonomous Rapid Transit in Malaysia
|MT
|Russia is not ruling out quotas on fuel exports, deputy PM says
|RE
|DEPUTY PM NOVAK: SOME RUSSIAN REFINERIES POSTPONED MAINTENANCE T…
|RE
|Tightening on the QT :Mike Dolan
|RE
|Novatek set to oust Gazprom as Russia's top gas supplier to Europe
|RE
|Chinese cities brace for floods as heat scorches inland regions
|RE
|Exclusive-India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asia -sources
|RE
|REGIONAL GRID INTERCONNECTION EXPECTED TO TAKE AT LEAS…
|RE
|INDIA PLANNING ELECTRICITY TRADE WITH SOUTHEAST ASIA-S…
|RE
|JGB yields rise with U.S. peers amid market split over BOJ policy
|RE
|Mercury Securities Taps Public Investment Bank for IPO
|MT
|Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting - state media
|RE
|France's Thales upgrades sales outlook after solid first half
|RE
|Dollar firms, yen wobbles as Japan inflation holds above BOJ target
|RE
|INDIA RUPEE-Rupee impasse around 82 drags on, forward premiums flat
|RE
|Asian shares subdued after US tech falters, dollar and yields hold gains
|RE
|Nidec's acquisitive CEO hails new Japan rules aimed at making takeovers easier
|RE
|China shares flat as support for auto, electronics fail to lift sentiment; HK shares up
|RE
|A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
|RE
|Norsk Hydro says Russian metal threatens benchmark status of LME aluminium
|RE
|Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
|RE
|Rice prices set to climb further after India export ban, trade at standstill
|RE
|GENKY DRUGSTORES CO., LTD.
|+14.20%
|NIDEC CORPORATION
|+9.93%
|MIDAC HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|+8.96%
|KURAUDIA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
|+8.88%
|JAPAN INVESTMENT ADVISER CO., LTD.
|+8.47%
|M-UP HOLDINGS, INC.
|-5.75%
|CVS BAY AREA INC.
|-6.76%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-6.92%
|ATLED CORP.
|-7.03%
|SERVERWORKS CO.,LTD.
|-7.48%